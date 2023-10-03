Taco Bell Is Rolling Out Some Highly Anticipated Breakfast Tacos

Taco Bell is adding to its breakfast menu offerings, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal, and customers will soon be able to grab some Toasted Breakfast Tacos from the fast food chain. The tacos will combine scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and the customer's choice of bacon, sausage, or potatoes inside of a grilled tortilla. The tacos will be sold for $1.49 each for a limited time, and they'll hit restaurants on October 12.

The press release teased that the nationwide launch of the breakfast tacos will be the beginning of "a breakfast campaign," and that more Taco Bell breakfast-related news will be announced on social media on October 17.

Previously, the Bell featured Breakfast A.M. Grilled Tacos: soft tortillas filled with eggs, cheese, and sausage or bacon. Though these featured the same components as the new breakfast tacos, they were comparable to miniature quesadillas, thanks to the grilling aspect. Some also criticized the taco's lack of flavor, and the item eventually disappeared from Taco Bell menus.