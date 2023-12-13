Here's The Best Way To Clean That Dirty Wine Decanter

Wine is often not a cheap product, and decanting it is an excellent way to get the most out of your pricey purchase (or even your less pricey wine!). The idea, particularly with red wine, is to slowly pour that delicious fermented beverage into another container from the bottle, freeing it from the sediment that might be sitting at the bottom, as well as allowing the wine's flavors to bloom as it aerates on contact with oxygen.

There's just one problem: Instead of a bottle you're just going to throw away, now you have a separate vessel you have to clean between uses — unless you want your pinot noir to taste like old Merlot, and nobody wants that. Even worse, wine decanters generally have necks far too thin to fit your hand through. So how do you clean those things? It turns out there are several methods depending on what sort of decanter you have, so there's no one-size-fits-all technique.

Rinsing your decanter in lukewarm-to-hot (never boiling) water is a great first step, and will often solve the issue by itself, especially if you're washing it immediately after using it. But there are times when the stains go beyond water's gentle ability to handle (particularly if you've waited around), and that's what the other classic cleaning substances — vinegar and salt — are for.