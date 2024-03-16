Can't Wait For Those Unripe Avocados? Time To Start Pickling

In many ways, avocado is the perfect ingredient. It's a genuine superfood, loaded with healthy fats, vitamins, and other nutrients. Then there's its culinary versatility. When ripe, its unctuous and silky-smooth flesh can be mashed into creamy guacamole, mushed onto avocado toast, added to salads, rolled into sushi, or sprinkled with lemon juice and eaten right out of the shell. When ripe...

Yes, avocado's singular and unfortunate flaw. Avocado is a climacteric fruit, meaning it ripens after it is harvested. This process can be a little unpredictable, and if harvested too early, sadly, may never happen at all, which is why you tend to see clusters of people hovering around the avocado crates poking and inspecting each one. And while there are ways to accelerate the softening of an unripe avocado, like storing them in a paper bag with a banana, placing them in the sun, or even wrapping them in foil and popping them into the oven, you may be better off pickling them. Yes, you read correctly. This may come as a surprise, but avocado is one of the many foods you can pickle, resulting in a snack that's uniquely smooth, decadent, and tangy — not to mention a potential conversation starter at your next party or soirée. And the process for making them couldn't be simpler.