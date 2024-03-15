How To Cut A Round Loaf For Fun And Easy Pull-Apart Bread

Imagine how fun it would be at your next game night or watch party to have a round loaf centerpiece that your guests can easily pull tiny delicious chunks of bread from because it's been cut into pull-apart bread. What if the crevices of that pull-apart loaf were filled with all kinds of tasty toppings -– like creamy cheese and smoky bacon -– that made each slice of your pull-apart bread absolutely scrumptious? Well, you don't have to imagine it. All you need is a knife and the proper cutting technique to make this a deliciously fun reality.

Once you've chosen your absolute favorite round loaf of bread, add a layer of bread crust toppings to give it some extra flavor and texture (you can do this after cutting your round loaf as well). Grab a serrated knife, and cut the bread in a cross-hatch pattern. How do you do this? Slice the bread in parallel lines all the way across, but do not cut all the way through the bread. Let your knife stop at about a quarter inch from the base of the loaf. There should be about an inch of space between each slice of bread. You then slice the bread in perpendicular lines all the way across to create a cross-hatch pattern. Now you've got yourself some fun and delicious pull-apart bread. But this isn't the only way you can cut your round loaf into pull-apart bread.