39 Bread Crust Toppings That Will Take Your Loaf To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I have mastered many skills in the almost two decades I have worked as a chef. One of these is the art of bread baking. Baking is often a science, but when working with yeast, measurements become less crucial than intuition. Yeast is a living, breathing entity with a personality of its own, and it takes some finesse to discover what works and what doesn't when feeding this organism and cultivating the ideal loaf.

Every loaf of bread is a unique creation, calling for its adornments. Adding a topping is among the best ways to infuse bread with visual, aromatic, textural, and flavorful interest. These can vary from a glaze or wash to seeds, spices, herbs, fruits, and vegetables. Some are added before baking, while others must be reserved for the last minute just as the loaf or rolls emerge from the oven for best results.

The key is understanding what ingredients work in which circumstances and knowing how those need to be prepared for maximum impact on your bread. For those wanting to take their bread-baking game to the next level, this list is for you. You will quickly discover the myriad ways in which bread can be turned from basic to bejeweled.