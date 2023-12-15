If You're Making Homemade Garlic Bread, Skip The Melted Butter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bread, garlic, and butter. When you combine these ingredients before baking or grilling them, you get delicious garlic bread. The buttery, garlicky infused flavors on that soft, yet crunchy bread make for a scrumptious side dish. If you're following your own garlic bread recipe, of course you're free to make it in whatever way you'd like. However, if you're thinking of pouring melted butter over the bread just before you cook it, it's important to know that you might be better off with an alternative method.

If you try to drizzle melted butter over your bread, you'll have a hard time evenly distributing the butter on the bread. You may even create a mess while trying to precisely pour melted butter over your bread. But there's a cleaner, more effective alternative – softened butter. You can easily distribute softened butter all over the bread without making a mess, ensuring that melted buttery goodness is in every crevice of your bread once it cooks. You could also skip the butter altogether and still cook some delicious garlic bread.