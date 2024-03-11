We Tried 6 Methods For Cooking Frozen Sausage And This One Was The Best

Suppose your preferred big box store is having a blowout sale on your favorite Italian sausages, and you decide you might as well stock up. Now, let's pretend you have guests show up unannounced, and you suddenly find yourself scouring your freezer for something quick to whip up to serve them for a simple lunch or dinner. You remember those sausages you purchased for precisely this occasion that have been waiting for their time to shine, but you don't have time to thaw them. Now what?

Believe it or not, you can safely and successfully cook sausages from frozen. Per the USDA, uncooked sausages can be frozen for up to two months. Beef, pork, and lamb sausages must be brought to a safe minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, and chicken or turkey ones should reach 165 degrees. Knowing this, what's the best way to quickly prepare these frozen sausages to stay moist, cook through, and have a crisp skin?

That's where I come in. As a chef with 18 years of experience, I've cooked a fair number of sausages from around the world. I decided to put six popular methods for cooking sausage to the test. I used uncooked pork sausages straight from the freezer and transferred them to their respective cooking vessels. I'll describe more about the methodology I used to test these different techniques at the end of this ranking. For now, here's which method for cooking frozen sausage reigned supreme and why.