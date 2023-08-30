The Temperatures You Need To Know For Poaching Different Meats

Poaching is one of humanity's old cooking standbys. It's something we've been doing for hundreds of years, particularly with meat from chicken to beef to fish and shrimp. Sure, sous vide machines may be all the rage, but submerging a cut of meat in a flavorful poaching liquid to infuse it with loads of taste is one of the classic cooking methods we've known to work for a long time.

That being said, how do you know what temperature to use? Poaching is a relatively low and slow process — essentially a faster form of braising — so what's the right point on the dial? The answer is that it depends on what protein you're working with, as not everything is going to take to the surrounding temperature the same way, so you have to base what you're doing on your ingredients. The process starts with a boil, but from there, you need to take care that you're bringing the thermometer down to the right place.