The Baking Soda Hack For Ridding Yourself Of Hot Pepper Hands

Dealing with hot pepper hands can be a painful and uncomfortable experience, especially if you accidentally touch a sensitive area like your face or your eyes. Fortunately, there's a simple hack involving baking soda that can provide relief from the burning sensation.

It's as easy as mixing a small amount of baking soda (cornstarch works, too!) with water to create a thick paste. Apply the paste generously to the affected area, ensuring it covers all the parts where the hot pepper oils have come into contact with your skin. Allow it to dry completely, which usually takes a few minutes. As it dries, the baking soda will help absorb the oils from the peppers, providing relief from the burning sensation.

Once the paste is dry, you can wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water to remove any remaining traces of pepper. Don't forget to scrub under your nails, an area that can sometimes harbor hidden residue. This simple yet effective hack will have you back to normal again in no time without any lingering discomfort.