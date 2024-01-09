The Extra Step You Can't Forget For Perfectly Seared Sous Vide Steak

Sous vide cooking has become more popular with home cooks in recent years. And while sous vide is technically an easy-to-master cooking method, you do need some specialized equipment to get started. But once you invest in a vacuum sealer and an immersion circulator, all you need is a vessel to hold the water, and you're ready to go. The immersion circulator keeps the water at a consistent temperature and circulates it around the vacuum-packed bag full of whatever you're cooking.

Cooking steak this way allows the fat and juices to baste the steak inside the bag; the method can elevate even the cheapest cut of meat. Additionally, it's considered an excellent method for meat (and many other things) because it's easy to know your meat has reached the proper internal cooking temperature, and, it's practically impossible to overcook it. But when it comes to making the perfect sous vide steak, there is one step you cannot overlook: Making sure the steak has been dried properly before doing the finishing sear.