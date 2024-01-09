The Extra Step You Can't Forget For Perfectly Seared Sous Vide Steak
Sous vide cooking has become more popular with home cooks in recent years. And while sous vide is technically an easy-to-master cooking method, you do need some specialized equipment to get started. But once you invest in a vacuum sealer and an immersion circulator, all you need is a vessel to hold the water, and you're ready to go. The immersion circulator keeps the water at a consistent temperature and circulates it around the vacuum-packed bag full of whatever you're cooking.
Cooking steak this way allows the fat and juices to baste the steak inside the bag; the method can elevate even the cheapest cut of meat. Additionally, it's considered an excellent method for meat (and many other things) because it's easy to know your meat has reached the proper internal cooking temperature, and, it's practically impossible to overcook it. But when it comes to making the perfect sous vide steak, there is one step you cannot overlook: Making sure the steak has been dried properly before doing the finishing sear.
How to properly pan-sear sous vide steak
The finishing touch on any sous vide steak is to sear it, and with that, you're hoping to achieve a perfectly crispy, brown crust. But if you don't dry the steak properly before throwing it in the pan, tragedy may strike. Too much moisture on a steak will cause the water to simply evaporate, and it won't get the right seared crust. Drying your sous vide steak properly before searing it is a must to get that brown crust. To do this, you need paper towels or a kitchen towel to pat the steak dry before it hits the cast iron pan or grill.
Another step that can elevate your steak to greatness with sous vide, is adding other sources of fat or flavor to the bag. Try throwing in some butter and your favorite herbs, which will slowly infuse the steak with delicious flavors and richness as the sous vide process does its magic.
Pros and cons of sous vide
Though sous vide is perhaps the most dependable method of cooking a steak, there are downsides to any cooking technique. There is no question that the sous vide takes more time. If you're in a time crunch, it is probably not the best way to prepare a meal. Sous vide requires the aforementioned water bath, which for steak takes at least an hour. You may want to look at another method if you're in a rush.
On the flip side of that, the sous vide technique can offer a lot of flexibility for the home cook hosting guests for dinner. Once the steak is cooked, it can remain in the vacuum-sealed bag just fine for an extended period. This means you can have steaks ready for your dinner party ahead of time and simply finish them off with the searing step when it's time to serve the main course. The sous vide method can make any home cook look like a master at cooking steak, as long as you don't skip that important step of drying it off before the final sear.