Roux Is Key For A Hearty And Creamy Chicken Soup

In addition to eliminating flour's clumps, the roux's cooking process also removes any chalky taste, and a roux that's cooked for only about three to five minutes doesn't have much flavor on its own, just thickening properties. This is typically called white roux, and it's useful for dishes that have a lighter flavor and need something neutral like béchamel. If your creamy chicken soup has more mild ingredients, white roux won't overwhelm the rest of the dish.

The longer you cook the roux, though, the darker the color becomes and the more flavor it takes on. This process is called the Maillard reaction, a chemical reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that happens when adding heat. The reaction gives a signature brown color and also imparts a toasty, nutty flavor and aroma. Light or blond roux (you might also see it called brown roux) is typically cooked for around seven minutes or until the roux turns a caramel color. It's generally used in gravies.

If you let your roux cook for closer to 15 minutes, it will become a chocolatey dark brown with a strong flavor and aroma. Dark roux is a crucial ingredient in gumbo. For a creamy chicken soup, white roux is the safest bet, but if you want to experiment with flavor or your recipe involves bolder, darker ingredients, it might pay to keep your roux on the stovetop a little longer.