For Perfect Cookie Dough, Make Sure Your Butter Isn't Too Soft

Every delectable cookie recipe begins with a perfectly mixed, sweetened dough good enough to eat. Whether you favor chocolate chip cookies or the peanut butter variety, most good cookie recipes begin with the creaming of sugar with room-temperature butter. Standout cookie dough has a distinct airiness thanks to whipped fat, sugar, and eggs. If you often allow butter to soften for an immeasurable amount of time, or find yourself with cold butter and melt this golden fat in the microwave to speed up the softening process, you may be indirectly compromising the resulting consistency of your cookies. Instead of light and chewy baked treats, your freshly baked cookies will be denser and more spread out with crisped edges.

Cookie dough that hasn't been properly aerated becomes heavy, impacting the resulting texture of your baked goods. Use room-temperature butter to make a smooth whipped cookie dough base. While general room temperature ranges between 68 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit, room temperature butter is considered ready for use when sitting as low as 65 degrees Fahrenheit – which is cooler than most people assume. Baking-ready butter should have a little give without losing the entirety of its structure when touched. This just-right room-temperature butter is necessary for transforming light and fluffy cookie dough into delicious homemade cookies. So, how do you ensure your butter is at the proper temperature for cookie making?