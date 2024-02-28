14 Cookie Dough Mistakes That Everyone Makes

The best part about making cookies, in our view, is the dough. Spooning the leftover bits of uncooked dough into our mouths and licking the bowl clean is a childhood tradition that virtually everyone has partaken in at some point. Cookie dough provides an intensity of flavor and a creamy, chewy texture that's somewhat altered when we bake it (hey, we're not complaining here — we love cookies, too!), and it's so popular as a food item in itself that it's found its way into a vast array of desserts, ice creams, and sweet treats.

Get cookie dough wrong, however, and you're in for some serious trouble. Raw cookie dough is notorious for being potentially harmful to health, due to the bacteria that can reside in uncooked flour and eggs. As well as this, cookie dough may seem simple, but it's surprisingly tricky to get just right. Making cookies is a science, and if you get your proportions wrong, use the wrong ingredients, or make too many substitutions, your dough will end up producing some pretty poor results. Luckily, these common mistakes are pretty simple to avoid, helping you produce delicious (and hopefully edible) cookie dough every time.