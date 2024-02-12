Beer Is The Secret Ingredient For A Rich And Flavorful Shepherd's Pie

When you add beer to Shepherd's pie, it affects both the flavor of the dish and the texture of the meat. Beer contains proteolytic enzymes that have the ability to break down collagen. By adding beer to Shepherd's pie, the collagen in the lamb gets broken down and tenderized, which is especially beneficial if you're using lamb with a higher lean-to-fat ratio.

When it comes to flavor, beer will give Shepherd's pie a more warm, malt-forward taste that typically occurs in dishes that have been slow-cooked. Beer has this effect because it contains both bitter hops and sweet malt, which round out the flavors in the dish while incorporating some of their own. The result is an ultra-savory, satisfying Shepherd's pie.

The alcohol in the beer won't completely disappear, as it takes several hours for that to happen. However, the taste does get cooked off, at least in part, when it simmers in the beef stock.