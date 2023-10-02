The Extra Ingredient That Gives Shepherd's Pie A Major Flavor Boost

Rich ground lamb, fluffy mashed potatoes, diced vegetables ... mix them together, and you get one of England's most iconic comfort foods. Shepherd's pie is perfect for cool fall evenings. And though it takes a bit of time and effort, the result is worth it. The key to a flavorful, complex shepherd's pie is all in the preparation of the lamb. Most recipes call for the usual aromatics, fresh herbs, Worcestershire sauce, and some good-quality beef or lamb stock. But there's an extra ingredient you can mix in that adds a noticeable depth and complexity that'll make you reach for seconds: red wine.

Red wine is often included in long-simmered dishes, such as stew, because of its richness and acidity. And the same goes for its role in building a better shepherd's pie. Try a drizzle simmered in with your lamb for added depth and a touch of boozy tang.