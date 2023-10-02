The Extra Ingredient That Gives Shepherd's Pie A Major Flavor Boost
Rich ground lamb, fluffy mashed potatoes, diced vegetables ... mix them together, and you get one of England's most iconic comfort foods. Shepherd's pie is perfect for cool fall evenings. And though it takes a bit of time and effort, the result is worth it. The key to a flavorful, complex shepherd's pie is all in the preparation of the lamb. Most recipes call for the usual aromatics, fresh herbs, Worcestershire sauce, and some good-quality beef or lamb stock. But there's an extra ingredient you can mix in that adds a noticeable depth and complexity that'll make you reach for seconds: red wine.
Red wine is often included in long-simmered dishes, such as stew, because of its richness and acidity. And the same goes for its role in building a better shepherd's pie. Try a drizzle simmered in with your lamb for added depth and a touch of boozy tang.
How does red wine elevate the flavor of shepherd's pie?
The acids in wine can help soften tough, sinewy meat cuts (such as stew beef) over time, which tenderizes it in concert with the low and slow cooking process. With shepherd's pie, which typically uses ground meat, this tenderization isn't quite necessary. However, red wine's acidity will still help offset the rich gaminess of the lamb.
In addition, the red wine's tannins , which are flavor compounds that add a bitter yet complex taste, impart a depth of flavor that pure beef or lamb stock can't.
Choosing the right red wine is essential, as different varietals will provide different flavor profiles. Many cooks recommend cabernet sauvignon for its moderate acidity or merlot for its rich fruitiness (and slight earthiness). Whichever you select, you'll want choose a red wine variety that's a high enough quality that you'd drink it plain.
What about cottage pie?
You may have seen "shepherd's pie" and "cottage pie" used interchangeably for dishes that, by all accounts, look the same. There's a small but important difference between these two pies, and it comes down to the variety of meat used.
Shepherd's pie is made with lamb, hence the "shepherd" part of the name. Cottage pie can contain just about anything meat-wise, though beef is typically the go-to. Cottage pie sometimes also has a different topping, with sliced potatoes used for the crust, as opposed to mashed. In many places, especially the United States, "shepherd's pie" has grown to become a catch-all term that refers to any ground meat dish topped with mashed potatoes. But if you want to be precise, anything other than lamb is cottage pie.
Both cottage and shepherd's pies benefit from a good glug of red wine, though. As long as there's ground meat to be simmered, the recommendation still stands.