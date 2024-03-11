Why Cake Decorators Put A Dollop Of Frosting Underneath Their Bakes
Baking a cake is a labor of love. It requires patience, investing in quality ingredients, time, and a watchful eye. And when you finally get your cake into the decorating phase, or you're ready to transport it to its final destination, nothing could be more devastating than when it doesn't come together the way you envisioned — or worse, watching it fall apart.
Particularly when you're making a layer cake, a very tricky step is positioning one on top of the other. Believe it or not, you already have the material necessary to hold it in place right in your bowl of icing. By applying a little dollop of frosting on your cake plate or board before setting down your bottom layer, you're essentially creating a little anchor of delicious edible cement that will help keep your cake from slip-sliding around. An added bonus is that this will give you peace of mind when you go to safely transport your cake, too.
More pro moves when decorating your cake
When it comes to cake styling, you don't have to go to pastry school to create a masterpiece of which you can be proud. Along with this tip to keep your cake stationary, a few other secrets can help you achieve your vision.
A cake leveler is a super handy tool that ensures your layers are uniform in size and shape. A major bonus is that you can take the bit you shave off the top and turn it into tasty cake pops, too. A rotating cake stand is also an important ingredient in beautifying your baked piece of art, as it allows you to spin the base and apply frosting evenly all over. And while you may have been told to have a little patience and allow your cakes to cool before frosting, going one step further by actually chilling your layers will mean you can be certain they're firm and resistant to crumbling while you frost. The right tools also make a difference, and having an offset spatula and a bench scraper on hand can help you actualize the cake of your dreams.
Now that you've got the tips, tackle your cake
Armed with the knowledge and tools to decorate a professional-level cake, it's time to select your base and embellishments. Frostings run the gambit, from the traditional American buttercream, which is perfect on a classic birthday or funfetti cake, to the cream cheese frosting which is known to adorn an iconic rum raisin carrot cake. Velvet cake with vanilla frosting is a visual delight, while a layer situation like a Smith Island 10-layer cake is impressive and ambitious, but infinitely more doable with this dollop trick.
You can opt for a fluffy vanilla whipped cream, but also take the opportunity to put a spin on that, too. Incorporate a splash of bourbon and for the chocoholics, look no further than a sour cream chocolate frosting for your devil's food cake. With the piece of mind that your cake will stay put, you can create freely, and enjoy every slice wherever you may go.