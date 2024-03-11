Why Cake Decorators Put A Dollop Of Frosting Underneath Their Bakes

Baking a cake is a labor of love. It requires patience, investing in quality ingredients, time, and a watchful eye. And when you finally get your cake into the decorating phase, or you're ready to transport it to its final destination, nothing could be more devastating than when it doesn't come together the way you envisioned — or worse, watching it fall apart.

Particularly when you're making a layer cake, a very tricky step is positioning one on top of the other. Believe it or not, you already have the material necessary to hold it in place right in your bowl of icing. By applying a little dollop of frosting on your cake plate or board before setting down your bottom layer, you're essentially creating a little anchor of delicious edible cement that will help keep your cake from slip-sliding around. An added bonus is that this will give you peace of mind when you go to safely transport your cake, too.