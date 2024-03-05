What You Need To Know About The Trader Joe's Soup Dumpling Recall

Food product recalls are never good for the companies that issue them or consumers who might have purchased and used them. Usually, we hear about these recalls when they revolve around bacterial contaminants like E. coli or salmonella, such as Costco's butternut squash recall late last year. Occasionally, though, you get a recall for a different reason, and such is the case now with Trader Joe's soup dumplings.

On Saturday, March 2, Trader Joe's announced it would be recalling its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings due to the possible presence of hard plastic within them. As of yet, no customers have reported injuries or adverse reactions from contaminated dumplings — all of which were produced in one batch on December 7, 2023 — but the risk is enough that Trader Joe's is urging customers with packages in their freezers to either throw them away or return them to the store of purchase. Any 6-ounce packages with the lot codes 03.07.25.C1-1 and 03.07.25.C1-2 written on the box are affected.