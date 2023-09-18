Costco Is Recalling Butternut Squash Due To E. Coli Contamination

Food safety is a serious problem, particularly regarding the bacteria Escherichia coli — more commonly known as E. coli. And today comes one of the more significant food safety stories of the year: Costco is recalling a batch of processed butternut squash due to E. coli contamination, according to manufacturer Safeway Fresh Foods. Interestingly, it wasn't spotted due to any customers becoming sick but during routine testing in the company's own lab. Hopefully, things remain that way.

The good news is that the outbreak appears thus far to be confined to a single date code — 9/19/2023 — and only to stores in Washington D.C., Maryland, northern Virginia, and western Pennsylvania. This batch was available for purchase between September 7 and September 15, so if you bought butternut squash at a Costco in the affected states between those dates, return it immediately for a full refund. The last thing you want is E. coli poisoning, which can include symptoms like stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.