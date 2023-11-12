Don't Count Out Your Body Heat For Softening Butter In A Pinch

We've all been there before — you're getting ready to add butter to your toast or use it in your recipe, only to find that it's a solid chunk. If you're struggling to spread or mix your cold butter, then you may be looking for a convenient way to warm it up. A popular TikTok hack suggests using your body heat to soften butter in a pinch.

In an online video, one TikToker demonstrated how to perform the hack, placing a fully wrapped stick of butter in the waistline of their jeans. The TikToker touted the convenience of the hack, pointing out that you can perform other tasks while waiting for your butter to soften, which they estimated would take around 10 minutes. While you could always leave your stick of butter out to soften at room temperature, it can take close to an hour to finally soften, which is less than ideal if you want to get dinner done quickly.

Butter starts to melt between 82 and 97 degrees Fahrenheit and the human body has an internal temperature of between 97 and 99 degrees Fahrenheit so butter should easily soften from body heat alone. While it does work, however, you should consider if this hack is really right for you.