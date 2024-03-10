Chalupa Vs Tostada: What's The Difference?

There's a bevy of delicious dishes in Mexican cuisine. In addition to the ever-welcome and ubiquitous taco, there's a whole kaleidoscope of presentations and flavors in foods like quesadillas, empanadas, burritos, chilaquiles, and nachos (which are authentically Mexican!). When dealing with the use of similar ingredients across multiple dishes, you're going to get a fair amount of conceptual overlap, and in Mexican food, a great example is chalupas versus tostadas. Since they can sometimes look alike, not everyone is clear on the difference.

So what sets one apart from the other? There are a few key distinctions between the two, from the shape of their shells (one is always flat, one is often boat-shaped) to the actual composition of those shells (one is made with fresh masa, one with a fried corn tortilla shell). Additionally, one is more of a snack while the other can be turned into a main course. Once you know what to look for, it's not hard to tell them apart at all.