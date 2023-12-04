What's The Difference Between Tacos And Tostadas?

Tortillas — corn or flour — are a fundamental component of Mexican recipes and culture. Two of their most popular preparations are the taco and tostada. Although they may look similar to the naked eye, key differences exist between these cornerstones of cooking in Mexico, whether topped with grilled or stewed meats, fried fish, beans, or veggies.

Though both tacos and tostadas can be made with corn tortillas, only tacos — and other soft tortilla preparations like burritos, fajitas, and chimichangas — will use a flour tortilla. Tostada means "toasted," and they are served flat because they are crunchy and will break if bent, whereas tacos are pliable, with the tortillas ready to be rolled up or folded around their fillings when it comes time to eat. These are where tacos and tostadas differ, even though you might sometimes find the same filling, salsa, and toppings on both.