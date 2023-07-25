The Brand Most Likely Behind Aldi's Clancy's Potato Chips

Aldi offers shoppers amazing deals on the products they love thanks to the chain's insistence on featuring private-label brands. Accordingly, fans of the affordable grocery store are constantly trying to figure out which companies are responsible for their favorite items — including Clancy's potato chips. While there's no official statement on the matter, rumor has it that these beloved chips are made by Barrel O' Fun.

Barrel O' Fun is a snack manufacturer based in Perham, Minnesota offering potato chips, tortilla chips, cheese puffs, and gourmet popcorn. Along with selling to retail chains directly, the brand also provides products to private label customers, aka third parties who sell items manufactured and packaged by another company under its own label. As illustrated by the Barrel O' Fun website, the brand features a variety of chip flavors like barbecue, cheddar, and sour cream. While the link between Aldi's Clancy chips and Barrel O' Fun has not been proven, there's no denying Barrel O' Fun's association with another snack manufacturer.