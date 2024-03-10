The Reason You Should Avoid Refrigerating Garlic

Whether you're making a classic garlic aioli or adding it to pasta sauce, keeping fresh garlic in your kitchen ensures your dishes deliver on flavor. However, proper storage is key to ensuring that garlic remains flavorful and aromatic for as long as possible. In that case, avoid storing garlic in your refrigerator, as cold storage can result in a few unwanted effects.

Going from room temperature to a chilly environment like the refrigerator can affect the taste of garlic cloves. As a result, you may detect an acrid, unpalatable flavor. Garlic kept in the refrigerator is also likely to sprout faster than it normally would. When garlic is subject to certain conditions, such as humidity, it will begin to grow new shoots.

Keep in mind that refrigerators often have humidity levels ranging from 30% to 50%, but humidity can increase depending on the temperature of food when it's placed in the appliance. While garlic shoots aren't hazardous to your health, they do contribute to an unappetizing flavor. Fortunately, proper storage of garlic keeps it tasty and stops it from sprouting prematurely.