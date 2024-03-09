Butterfinger BB's: The Discontinued Candy We Wish We Had Back

When it comes to discontinued snack foods that people have a hard time letting go of, Butterfinger BB's rank pretty high on the list. The small, round version of Butterfinger's famous candy bar first made its debut in the early part of the 90s and was featured in an advertising campaign starring none other than "The Simpsons" (as illustrated by a 1994 commercial courtesy of YouTube). People continue to pine for the snack years later, with a candy fan on Reddit describing it as "hands down my most favorite candy growing up."

As for when Butterfinger BB's were officially yanked from store shelves, it seems that they were discontinued by 2006. The move raised the ire of Butterfinger fans, who were equally flummoxed when the brand decided to change its recipe in 2019. The primary difference between the old and new Butterfinger is that the latter version is less sweet, with a more peanut-forward flavor. While some people enjoy the new spin on the classic candy, not everyone has been impressed. According to one Redditor, "Well more sad news to us Butterfinger lovers of today, they changed the recipe a while back and they are hot garbage now." This change in recipe is one of many decisions that have left Butterfinger enthusiasts looking for answers.