Why Were Hershey's S'mores Bars Ultimately Discontinued?

Some discontinued treats live on in the hearts and bellies of their biggest fans. Take the Hershey's S'mores bar, which was available from 2003 until 2012. As for why this seemingly popular treat was discontinued, it could well be that the candy bar probably went the way of the dinosaurs due to unimpressive sales numbers.

One answer offered by a self-described "former candy marketing guy" on Quora cites "declining sales and consumer interest over time" for the demise of this and other candy bars. However, it's hard to imagine that this product wasn't a massive hit based on fervor of fans still clamoring for its return. Consider this X (formerly Twitter) post that asked whether the S'mores bar should be brought back. Most commenters voted in the affirmative, even those who'd never tried it before. Based on this response, how likely is it that Hershey's will reissue its campfire-inspired treat?