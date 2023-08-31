Why Were Hershey's S'mores Bars Ultimately Discontinued?
Some discontinued treats live on in the hearts and bellies of their biggest fans. Take the Hershey's S'mores bar, which was available from 2003 until 2012. As for why this seemingly popular treat was discontinued, it could well be that the candy bar probably went the way of the dinosaurs due to unimpressive sales numbers.
One answer offered by a self-described "former candy marketing guy" on Quora cites "declining sales and consumer interest over time" for the demise of this and other candy bars. However, it's hard to imagine that this product wasn't a massive hit based on fervor of fans still clamoring for its return. Consider this X (formerly Twitter) post that asked whether the S'mores bar should be brought back. Most commenters voted in the affirmative, even those who'd never tried it before. Based on this response, how likely is it that Hershey's will reissue its campfire-inspired treat?
Will the S'mores bar ever return?
Companies are usually tight-lipped about discontinued products, and Hershey's is no exception. Much like how the company never formally explained why the candy was discontinued in the first place, there is no official information on the return of the S'mores bar. However, a commenter on Reddit claimed to have interacted with the candy company on social media. The person vaguely recalled asking about the S'mores bar and receiving a reply from a Hershey's representative that they would "pass it along."
The candy company has released many new treats in recent years, including variations on classics like Kit Kat and Reese's, Hershey's Kisses Milklicious candy, and vegan versions of its existing products. Based on these new releases, it's clear that Hershey's isn't afraid to experiment with new flavors and products. It's also clear that bringing back treats of yore isn't on Hershey's agenda, as many of the new products reflect modern consumer sensibilities. Fortunately, S'mores-loving consumers can look elsewhere to replicate the experience offered by Hershey's long-gone candy bar.
Other ways to get your S'mores fix
According to a Reddit commenter, the Cadbury Double Decker bar bears a close resemblance to the discontinued S'mores bar. The Double Decker features milk chocolate, soft nougat, and a crunchy cereal base. Because the product is currently only available for sale in Europe, chocolate lovers from other countries must place an order through an online marketplace like Amazon to determine whether or not Cadbury's version holds a candle to Hershey's S'mores bar.
While Hershey's has provided no indication that it plans on bringing back the discontinued bar, the chocolate company has shared a recipe for S'more Cookie Bars on its Hersheyland website. The recipe calls for Hershey's milk chocolate bars, miniature marshmallows, and graham cracker crumbs, among other ingredients. The resulting snack is definitely more cookie than candy bar, as it features a graham cracker exterior with marshmallows and chocolate in the middle, but the flavors are pretty close to the original. Since forlorn S'mores enthusiasts have few options when it comes to their beloved candy bar, these will have to do.