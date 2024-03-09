How To Keep Your Garlic From Burning For The Best Tomato Sauce

Tomato sauce is one of those recipes that's easy to learn, but difficult to master. It's not hard to cook canned tomatoes with aromatics and wind up with something tasty, but in pursuit of the best results, you might make more sauce mistakes that you know. One ingredient that doesn't get a lot of attention — but should — is the garlic. Chopping it up and tossing it in the sauce is fine, right? That technically get the job done, but garlic is really a finicky beast, requiring the right amount of cooking to get the most flavor out of it and elevate your recipe.

Both raw and overcooked garlic have a tendency to overpower other ingredients, whether with a pungent and stinging bite or an acrid and burnt flavor. Striking the perfect middle ground comes down to quickly sautéing it, then adding liquid to the pan. The liquid component, whether it be broth, tomato puree, or even wine, will slow down the garlic's cooking process. You'll cut short its exposure to the kind of intense, direct heat that can cause it to easily overcook.

This technique will unlock the garlic's full flavor potential, preventing your sauce from taking on an unpleasantly raw flavor or a burnt one. Best of all, it works for both quick-cooking sauces (which might not cook the garlic enough by default) and simmer-all-day recipes.