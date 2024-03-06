Pizza Vs Focaccia: Everything You Need To Know

As an American living in Italy, I can tell you that the rumors are true: There is a lot of pizza over here. Pizza is both made at home and eaten at restaurants on a weekly (at least) basis, which means I have gotten to know this delightful flatbread a lot better than I ever knew it before. But just when I thought I had become a master of pizza eating and making, they threw me a curve ball: focaccia.

I had heard of focaccia, pizza's plainer but no less delicious sibling, but I had always believed it was basically just bread with some olive oil on it. This is not the case. Sometimes focaccia can be served with toppings too, leading me to ask, on more than one occasion, "Are we eating pizza or focaccia?"

The two really do have a lot in common, but there are some key characteristics that set them apart. In this article, we're going to dive into both so that you, unlike me, will never have to wonder which one you are eating.