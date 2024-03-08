How Long Does French Onion Dip Typically Stay Fresh?

It seems like there's always been French onion dip for sale at the grocery store, but the beloved goop has actually only been around since the 1950s, which is when Lipton invented its game-changing dried onion soup mix. Not long after the soup packets came on the market, someone had the ingenious idea to mix it with sour cream, and a dip was born. You can still make your own French onion dip the old-fashioned way, with a soup packet and a container of sour cream. However, there are lots of store-bought options available these days, too. Just keep in mind that homemade dip and store-bought dip have different shelf lives.

Store-bought dip, especially the shelf-stable stuff in the chip aisle, can be good for up to 14 days after it's opened because it contains some preservatives that will keep it tasting fresh. Just be sure to refrigerate it after you open it and follow the recommended date printed on the label. Store-bought dips from the chilled section of the grocery store can also contain some preservatives, so they should be good for about a week or so before they start to taste a little stale. Homemade dip goes bad the fastest and is only good for around five to seven days. The USDA says that sour cream can be stored in the fridge for up to three weeks, but the flavor of your dip will diminish day by day.