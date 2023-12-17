French Onion Dip Is The Unbeatable Extra Ingredient For Mac And Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rich, velvety macaroni and cheese can make for a great meal when you just need a plate of comfort food. And, while you can opt for a quick-and-easy variety from a box, you can also make a wicked mac and cheese from scratch if you have a bit of extra time and prefer something more indulgent.

Regardless of which type of mac and cheese you choose, it pays to know about one secret extra ingredient that can truly enhance it – French onion dip. This spread is smooth, creamy, and salty with an onion flavor that perfectly complements mac and cheese in texture and taste. It also adds a light hint of tanginess that can give a new dimension to cheesy noodles. To incorporate the dip, all you do is mix it into your cheese sauce and then combine the mixture with the cooked pasta.

If you want to use French onion dip in your mac and cheese, there are a few considerations to remember. Once you've mastered this tip, there are other ways that you can upgrade your macaroni and cheese.