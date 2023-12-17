French Onion Dip Is The Unbeatable Extra Ingredient For Mac And Cheese
Rich, velvety macaroni and cheese can make for a great meal when you just need a plate of comfort food. And, while you can opt for a quick-and-easy variety from a box, you can also make a wicked mac and cheese from scratch if you have a bit of extra time and prefer something more indulgent.
Regardless of which type of mac and cheese you choose, it pays to know about one secret extra ingredient that can truly enhance it – French onion dip. This spread is smooth, creamy, and salty with an onion flavor that perfectly complements mac and cheese in texture and taste. It also adds a light hint of tanginess that can give a new dimension to cheesy noodles. To incorporate the dip, all you do is mix it into your cheese sauce and then combine the mixture with the cooked pasta.
If you want to use French onion dip in your mac and cheese, there are a few considerations to remember. Once you've mastered this tip, there are other ways that you can upgrade your macaroni and cheese.
Before you begin, make some decisions
Before you try out this trick, decide whether you'll be making French onion mac and cheese from scratch or a package. Making macaroni and cheese from scratch gives you control over what kinds of cheeses you use; a sharp cheddar can help bring out the tang of the French onion dip. Or, you could go for an onion-flavored cheese such as onion-studded cheddars and pepper jacks, to enhance the dip's onion flavors.
Another consideration is add-ins for your mac and cheese. You could include caramelized onions to play up the taste of the dip. Or, give your meal a bit of protein, and mix in shredded cooked chicken. You can also add toppings to your macaroni and cheese. For instance, crushed potato chips or French-fried onions can give your dish a satisfying crunch, as can a sprinkling of chopped green onions. Whatever you choose, add-ins and toppings can be a great finishing touch to this twist on a classic comfort meal.
Additional add-ins for mac and cheese
French onion dip isn't the only ingredient that can take this cheesy favorite to the next level. Another to try is adding cream of onion soup to macaroni and cheese. Like the dip, this soup gives your meal extra creaminess and a hint of veggie flavor. You could also try other cream soups, such as cream of mushroom, to add umami.
Another, possibly unexpected, way to elevate mac and cheese is to add spices. Nutmeg can upgrade mac and cheese, for it's a slightly sweet spice that pairs very well with cheeses and gives macaroni and cheese distinctive nutty notes. You could also go for more savory spices, such as paprika, to balance mac and cheese's milder flavors and give the dish a touch of color.
Stir in Caesar salad dressing for a bite of tanginess and garlic notes that can give this noodle dish both a unique taste and an arresting aroma. Ranch dressing is another addition to your mac and cheese that will give it a cool and creamy tanginess.
If you like the idea of using a dip but aren't crazy about the stronger flavors of French onion, keep it mild with a dollop of sour cream or even mayonnaise. Mexican queso dip can give macaroni and cheese an extra cheesy and slightly spicy kick, as does homemade pico de Gallo or salsa. The choices are nearly limitless, starting with the surprisingly delightful French onion dip.