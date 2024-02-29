Wendy's Is Already Backtracking On Its Surge Pricing Plan

Wendy's recent announcement that it would employ surge pricing at its fast-food restaurants has been amended with lightning speed. According to a media statement on Wendy's website, the popular fast-food chain asserts that its announcement has been "misconstrued." Per the statement, Wendy's does not intend to "raise prices when our customers are visiting us most."

Instead, the statement claims that customers may be privy to discounts at certain times once the restaurant implements its new digital menus. But Wendy's also issued a statement to CNN Business backing up its assertion that the restaurant would not employ surge pricing in the future. According to the statement, "Wendy's will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest."

However, Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner offered a direct quote published in a preceding CNN article that explicitly referenced dynamic pricing. This strategy means that prices can be adjusted according to factors like demand and supply availability. And if the chain is willing to lower prices according to these factors, it stands to reason that it could also raise them.