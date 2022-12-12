Fast-Food Chains Increased Their Prices By A Whopping 13 Percent In 2022

If you're in need of a quick meal, inexpensive fast-food usually hits the spot. According to WebMD, people often find themselves in the drive-thru when they want a cheap, easy solution to dinner. Plus, it can be great to indulge in some delicious-tasting food after a long day at work.

With inflation steadily increasing over the last couple of years, it feels like everything costs more than it used to. In fact, groceries cost roughly 12% more in October than they did at the same time last year; restaurant prices are up 8.6% during the same timeframe (via the USDA). Experts now predict inflation isn't going anywhere any time soon, with costs expected to keep increasing.

While groceries and dining out cost more, you may find yourself wondering if your go-to cheap combo meal has always been priced as it is now. As it turns out, you're not imagining it — it's pretty likely you're shelling out more for your favorite fast-food treats.