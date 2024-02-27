Wendy's New Surge Pricing Model Is Bound To Ruffle Some Feathers

Kirk Tanner also stated that the upcoming changes would "drive immediate benefits to order accuracy, improve crew experience and sales growth from upselling and consistent merchandising execution."

However, consumers aren't likely to take kindly to higher prices, especially amid increasingly expensive menu items across many chains. Just consider the effect of McDonald's increased menu prices. Despite a sales boost, higher prices at the Golden Arches resulted in fewer items being ordered during trips to the restaurant. As for the general public, reactions to Wendy's proposed plan have not been kind. On Reddit, users expressed dismay that the fast-food chain would adopt a surge pricing model. As stated by one commenter, "Fast food is already overpriced and people are pulling back. Way to kill your business."

Another person brought up a very important point about how dynamic pricing might impact Wendy's workforce. "Do the workers get paid more depending on dynamic pricing?" asked the commenter, to which another replied, "I'll bet instead they argue they should be able to pay workers less for 'slow' periods."

Dynamic pricing has been in place for rideshare companies for a while. And while consumers have some time to prepare before the pricing model takes effect, it appears that Wendy's has already riled its customers with the announcement.