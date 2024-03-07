The Obvious Way Funnel Cake Got Its Name

America has produced a lot of great foods — the lobster roll, the Philly cheesesteak, and pretty much any dish that originated in New Orleans are all good examples of tasty, uniquely American culinary creations. But perhaps one of the most fun American adaptations is a food that's less a full meal on its own and more of a delicious snack: funnel cake. The primary province of state and county fairs (where it's one of the less outrageous examples of state fair food), funnel cake is a wonderfully rich dessert that hits on a classic winning food combo: sugar and crispy dough.

But how did funnel cake get its name in the first place? Well, a lot of foods may be named after what they supposedly look like — whether or not they actually look like the thing they're named for — but funnel cake isn't one of them. Instead, funnel cake has its moniker because it is quite literally made by squeezing batter through a funnel into hot oil. There's not a ton of mystery there.