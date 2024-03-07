What To Know Before Making Pork Rinds In An Air Fryer

Before they make their sizzling entry into the basket of a hot air fryer, pork rinds must be prepped correctly. To start, the rinds must be cut to size and dried. Slice the rind into snack-sized strips and then dehydrate the pieces of skin. For a quicker process, you can use a dehydrator; otherwise, place them uncovered in the refrigerator overnight. Dehydrating will drain the oily moisture from the skin, which could later prevent the skin from puffing up while cooking. If you have extra time, boiling is the key to light and crispy pork rinds. While not strictly necessary, boiling before dehydration will soften the skin and prevent the final snack from being too hard and dry.

When the pieces are completely dry, you can place them in the air fryer. Note that each piece of rind will roughly double in size while cooking, so space them out in the basket. For efficient and even cooking, make sure that you only load one layer of rinds at a time. Overloading the basket will result in undercooked rinds that are mushy and chewy instead of puffed up and crispy.

To achieve the classic deep-fried crunch and feel of a pork rind in the air fryer, it's also essential that you set the device to a high temperature. The specific cooking temp will vary across different air fryer models, but generally, you'll want to cook them around 400 degrees Fahrenheit and check on them after 10 minutes.