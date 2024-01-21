Boiling Is The Key To Light And Crispy Pork Rinds

Crispy pork rinds appear in cuisines all across the world. There are British pork scratchings, chicharrones in Spain and Latin America, and Cajun cracklins, to name a few. It's worth noting that not all crispy pork skin products are the same. Some of these savory delights will be made from pork skin pieces with some fat and sometimes also meat still attached, whereas others are made from pork skin with all the fat removed. With the fat and meat attached, there's more moisture in the pieces of pork and the result is deep golden brown nuggets of delicious crispy pork.

Pork rinds, on the other hand, are made from pieces of pork skin without any fat or meat at all. Pork rinds are unbeatably crispy, but only if you boil them first. They're also light and pale: Pleasing little clouds of crunchy goodness.

Much of the secret behind good homemade pork rinds lies in the boiling — this process releases the collagen from the skin, which softens it and results in that yielding crunch you're looking for once they've been fried. You can also rub baking soda into the skin before boiling, which aids the crisping process even more.