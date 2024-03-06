The Mistake To Avoid If You Make A Breakfast Sandwich With A Baguette

Baguettes are synonymous with breakfast in France, where their popularity first soared in the 1920s after a new law forced bakers to start work later in the morning. Baguettes could be baked quickly due to their thin shape, and a century later, the French now consume six billion of them annually, making the bready batons an expected item in bakeries around the world. You'll find people in Spain enjoying a calamari bocadillo for breakfast, while in Vietnam you might start the day with a breakfast banh mi. In the U.S., breakfast baguettes are usually filled with varying combinations of cheese, bacon, ham, eggs, and sausage.

Thanks to their crusty exterior, baguettes retain their structure so they won't sag when picked up, even when loaded with ingredients. Also, since baguettes have plenty of crust, which is less absorbent than the fluffy center, your sandwich will hold wet ingredients better without falling apart.

For sandwiches, use a baguette that's wide enough to hold plenty of your filling. Also, try matching the baguette to your filling: A sesame seed baguette filled with cream cheese and smoked salmon could serve as an alternative to the traditional bagel. Finally, if you're not able to find the perfect baguette for your breakfast sandwich needs, you can make your own. Anyone can make great crusty baguettes at home; there's nothing more satisfying than the taste of a freshly baked baguette you've made yourself.