How Long Do Pickled Ramps Last In The Refrigerator?

Luckily, pickle brine is great for slowing the growth of bacteria that cause foodborne illness. However, that doesn't mean they can't become hazardous to consume. Knowing how to recognize the signs of spoilage can protect you from eating dangerous pathogens.

Rotten pickled ramps aren't exactly deceptive and you can rely on your senses to determine the quality of freshness. Let's start with the visual cues. If you notice mold, that's an obvious sign that it's time to ditch the ramps. If mold makes its way onto the container, remove the mold immediately before soaking the container in a bleach-water solution for at least 30 minutes. Extreme discoloration or abnormal cloudiness is another visual cue that pickled ramps have taken a turn for the worse. They should be firm and crunchy, so if you notice a slimy, snotty texture, kick them to the curb.

Pickled ramps have a naturally funky smell, but should never take on a rancid, foul, or sour aroma. If you catch a whiff of something beyond its natural aroma, you should make a new batch of pickled ramps. If you believe they've gone bad, it's best to avoid tasting the ramps to determine freshness as this could potentially lead to consumption of bad bacteria, so let your sight and scent do the talking.

Next time you're making your favorite pickled ramp recipe, bear in mind these refrigeration tips so you can enjoy them for a full three weeks. Safe eating is happy eating!