Shake Shack's New Swicy & Savory Menu Review: It Could Use A Little More Seoul

The fine folks at Shake Shack are never afraid to think outside of the kitchen, even borrowing a few elements of Korean cuisine to spice up the chain's fare. After working magic with a chicken sandwich at its South Korean locations, Shake Shack brought it to our shores in 2021. Three years later, Shake Shack is upping the stakes and tastes, and for a limited time only, the Korean Style Fried Chicken, Korean BBQ Burger, Spicy Korean BBQ Fries, and Spicy Korean BBQ Cheese Fries will be there for ordering.

John Karangis, Shake Shack's executive chef and vice president of culinary innovation, said in a statement, "We're always seeking out ways to bring fun and delicious menu offerings to our guests, and the 'swicy' (sweet/spicy) and heavy umami flavors in these new items do just that." This includes working once again with Portland, Oregon's Choi's Kimchi to include its White Napa Kimchi on a fried chicken sandwich. For that company, the return is bittersweet, posting on Instagram, "What makes this partnership so special to us is this was [co-founder] Matt [Choi]'s last project before his sudden passing."

As we predicted in our 12 Food Trends That Everyone Will Be Trying In 2024 piece, "Spice and sweet flavor combinations will reign supreme." Will Shake Shack's Swicy and Savory offerings be the king of this reign, or more of a jester? I popped into my local one to find out, and here are the results of that chew and review.