When Shopping For Scallops, Make Sure They're Dry

When it comes to seafood, fresh scallops are hard to beat. However, there's a trick to ensuring that your seafood dinner hits all the right notes when it comes to flavor and texture. Some scallops include certain preservatives, as well as an excess of water, which is known as wet packing. Savvy seafood companies use the wet packing process for two reasons. More moisture means a heavier scallop, which means stores can charge more for the seafood. Keep in mind that scallops are pretty pricey as it is. As for chemical preservatives, they ensure that scallops last longer than dry-packed varieties might.

While this is good for the businesses that provide fresh seafood, it's not so great for consumers. All that water inside the scallops will evaporate during cooking, which can leave you with a puny outcome. Also, wet-packed scallops sometimes have an unpalatable flavor compared to dry-packed scallops. Accordingly, home chefs are encouraged to opt for dry-packed scallops whenever possible to ensure the best results.