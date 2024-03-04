You Might Want To Keep Sticky Food Away From Your Cast Iron Skillet

Home cooks are the kind of people who make friends for life — a tendency that doesn't necessarily involve other humans. Ask any enthusiastic cook about their favorite knife, for example, or wok, or cast iron skillet. These utensils, if made and cared for properly, can become not only lifelong companions but family heirlooms, passed down through generations. If you're still in the getting-acquainted phase of your relationship with a cast iron pan, err on the side of caution and avoid cooking sticky foods until it's well seasoned.

Cast iron holds heat wonderfully, but it's also a porous metal. So, before it's properly seasoned, a cast iron skillet is prone to creating stuck-on food which will at least require scrubbing, if not detergent, to clean off — and these are the very things that are most destructive to the pan's developing seasoning barrier. In practical terms, what does this mean? Avoid frying eggs or making omelets, pan-frying fresh fish or chicken breasts, or making sticky rice or grilled cheese sandwiches. The one thing these foods have in common (besides deliciousness) is that they all want to stick. To find out why, we're going to need a breakout class in chemistry.