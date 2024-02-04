The Reason Your Cast-Iron Skillet Is So Annoyingly Sticky

Owning cast-iron cookware is a wonderful thing. It also comes with its fair share of responsibility. As anyone who cares for these reliable, long-lasting, efficient heat conductors knows, it's nothing short of sacrosanct to wash and store a cast-iron pan in the same way you would a stainless steel or nonstick pan.

Because of its porous nature, cast iron needs to be seasoned with oil after it's washed and dried. At high enough temperatures, the fat transforms from a liquid to something more viscous in a process called polymerization, allowing it to bond to the iron and condition the pan, leading to a nearly nonstick surface over time.

However, diligent seasoners might notice that their cast-iron pans are coated in a sticky residue that won't come off after washing. If that's the case, the culprit might be overseasoning. Not to fear: Unlike some sticky situations, this one comes with a simple solution.