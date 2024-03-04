The Mistakes To Avoid When Freezing Carrots

Carrots are the world's eighth most popular vegetable. Since they're oh-so-common and relatively inexpensive, carrots are one of those ingredients that's easy to buy lots of and then struggle to use up (unless you adopt a carrot-based diet for the foreseeable future). Fortunately, carrots are an ideal vegetable for storing frozen. If prepared and used correctly, they can last for up to a whole year in the freezer, with only minor changes to their taste. However, there are a few things to avoid when freezing carrots to make sure you get the best results.

Firstly, when freezing carrots, you're usually looking to end up with uniform frozen pieces that are loose, not stuck together in an icy clump. This makes it easy to grab just the amount you need for your recipe without having to crack out the chisel. To avoid a carrot ice block, simply spread your prepped carrot pieces out on a baking sheet and freeze them overnight like this, then transfer the individual pieces into a container and return them to the freezer.

Secondly, blanch your carrots for substantially better results when storing them frozen. Blanching your carrots positively impacts how their flavor, color, texture, and even nutrients hold up after freezing. Peel and chop carrots into pieces of your desired size, blanch them for a couple of minutes, chill them in ice water, dry them off, and then freeze.