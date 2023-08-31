Taco Bell Is Bidding Farewell To Summer With Its New Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato
Taco Bell is an American institution. And while there are a lot of signature products there (who can say no to a Crunchwrap Supreme?), one of the most iconic isn't even made by the company itself: Mtn Dew's Baja Blast flavor. (The flavor in question is apparently "tropical lime" — who knew?) Though you might see Baja Blast on store shelves, it's seasonal, so you can only get it some of the time — except at Taco Bell, where you can get it whenever you want, even in frozen slushie form. Now, though, the two are charting a bold path into new frontiers of sodafication, truly blasting off into the Baja. For the first time, Taco Bell is selling gelato, and you guessed it, it's Baja Blast-flavored.
It's unclear how the signature qualities of Baja Blast will balance with the cream and milk inherent to gelato, but it seems worth a try. Unfortunately, you'll only be able to get it if you live in Irvine, California. Taco Bell only selling the gelato for two weeks at one location at 4101 Campus Drive, per an August 30 press release.
Mtn Dew is committed to Baja Blast-inspired products
This isn't the first time Mtn Dew has attempted to expand its Baja Blast horizons. In January, the company released a Baja Blast hot sauce.
But gelato is a new step, and if the company wants to expand the product test, selling it through a Taco Bell location, rather than at the supermarket, is a pretty savvy move. After all, people at a Taco Bell at 2 a.m. are more likely to see it on the menu and go "you know what? Yeah, throw in one of those" than they might be at a grocery store.
And while Mtn Dew has been tight-lipped about the details, there's another Baja Blast special item on the way after the gelato has had its turn. Whatever it may be, certain Taco Bell enthusiasts will be awaiting it with bated breath — and maybe fans won't have to live in Irvine to try it.