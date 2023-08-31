Taco Bell Is Bidding Farewell To Summer With Its New Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato

Taco Bell is an American institution. And while there are a lot of signature products there (who can say no to a Crunchwrap Supreme?), one of the most iconic isn't even made by the company itself: Mtn Dew's Baja Blast flavor. (The flavor in question is apparently "tropical lime" — who knew?) Though you might see Baja Blast on store shelves, it's seasonal, so you can only get it some of the time — except at Taco Bell, where you can get it whenever you want, even in frozen slushie form. Now, though, the two are charting a bold path into new frontiers of sodafication, truly blasting off into the Baja. For the first time, Taco Bell is selling gelato, and you guessed it, it's Baja Blast-flavored.

It's unclear how the signature qualities of Baja Blast will balance with the cream and milk inherent to gelato, but it seems worth a try. Unfortunately, you'll only be able to get it if you live in Irvine, California. Taco Bell only selling the gelato for two weeks at one location at 4101 Campus Drive, per an August 30 press release.