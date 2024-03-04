What's The Difference Between Pickled And Fermented Garlic?

Fresh garlic is a staple in kitchens worldwide, and it can be preserved in two distinct ways: Pickling, and fermenting. Both of these involve different preparations and create garlic with unique but differing flavors and benefits. When done well, both techniques can turn ordinary garlic into something extraordinary, and packed with flavor.

Pickling garlic can be a surprisingly quick process: Essentially, you submerge garlic cloves in a solution of water and an acid (commonly vinegar), along with salt, sugar, and some herbs and spices for added complexity. The ratios of sugar to salt and water to vinegar can be varied depending on whether you want a pickled clove that's more salty or sweet, mild or sharp. Garlic is pickled in an acidic environment that kills bacteria, allowing you to store homemade pickled garlic for up to four months in the fridge. The pickling process alters the texture of garlic and also its flavor, typically resulting in cloves with a tangy, sharp taste that makes pickled garlic well-suited to a wide range of uses, from being a salad ingredient to a pizza topping. Humans have been pickling things for over 4,000 years and the practice has spread to every corner of the globe: There is a world beyond turning cucumbers into dill pickles, and pickled garlic is part of that world worth discovering.