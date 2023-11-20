How Long Does Pickled Garlic Last In The Fridge?

Consuming expired pickled garlic is not just a culinary mistake; it can also pose health risks. The acidity in pickled foods helps inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria like Clostridium botulinum, which, as Healthline notes, can cause botulism, a rare but potentially fatal illness. However, even with a low risk of botulism, it's never advisable to eat expired foods.

Pickled garlic, due to the vinegar, herbs, and garlic itself, naturally has a strong odor. However, if you detect an unusually foul or rotten smell, this is a pretty clear indication that it has spoiled. Also, be on the lookout for mold and yeast growth, another sign that it's time to kick your pickled garlic to the curb.

While blue or turquoise-colored garlic might seem like spoilage, it's actually a normal chemical reaction that occurs when garlic is preserved in vinegar or other acidic solutions used in pickling. Therefore, if your pickled garlic changes from creamy white to blue, it could simply be an innocuous result of the preservation process.