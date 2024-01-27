Sure, you can buy pre-made pickled garlic at the store, but if you have some vinegar and garlic around the house, you can make pickled garlic yourself. The process is fairly simple and quick. Before pickling, you should separate your garlic into cloves. Be sure to remove the peel from the cloves, as it is absorbent and will prevent the vinegar from reaching the inner garlic. However, you should consider leaving your garlic cloves wholly intact, and resist the urge to chop them, for ease of use later on.

You should also consider blanching the vegetable prior to pickling. Otherwise, the acidic liquid used to pickle the garlic may trigger a chemical reaction, causing the cloves to turn blue or green. While the vegetable will still be edible and perfectly delicious, the color may be off-putting to you and your guests. To blanch the garlic, simply boil the cloves for a minute and then toss them into a bath of ice water.

When it comes to the choice of vinegar, almost any clear kind will do. However, you may want to avoid using stronger kinds of vinegar, like the malt or balsamic variety. These have a strong taste that can overpower the flavors of your garlic. Red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, unseasoned rice vinegar, apple cider vinegar, and sherry vinegar are all great options for pickling your garlic. You'll also want to throw some kosher salt into the mix, as iodized table salt may also contribute to discoloration.