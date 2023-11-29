The Process For Pickling Garlic Is Much Faster Than You Might Think

The quick pickling method involves immersing food (most often vegetables) in a vinegar solution, which kills off harmful microorganisms and encourages the growth of helpful bacteria. The acetic acid from the vinegar, as well as natural acids in the food itself, stave off spoiling in the short term and imbue the food with a distinctive, tangy flavor. It's important to note, though, that the process isn't meant to keep food preserved for a long time; quick-pickled garlic can keep in the refrigerator for up to four months.

Once you've peeled a head of garlic, bring the cloves to a boil in your pickling solution. Generally, the solution will involve vinegar, water, salt, and sugar, and the proportions of these ingredients will vary, based on what you want the end result to taste like. If you're looking for something milder, put more water than vinegar, and a sharper flavor will call for more vinegar than water. You'll also want to include herbs and spices like peppercorns or dill to add some complexity. These spices and herbs should be fresh, because the flavor will hold up longer in the solution.

Once cooled, the garlic and its vinegar solution will go into a sterilized jar in the refrigerator. How long it needs to sit there before you start chowing down is also a matter of your preference — some recipes call for only eight hours, while others suggest as much as two or three weeks to let the flavor develop.