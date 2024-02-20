Omaha Steaks Is Debuting Its Own Exclusive Collection Of Wine
Omaha Steaks, a company known primarily for its meat delivery services, will soon include wines in its product lineup, as announced in a press release. The food retailer is partnering with Laithwaites, a wine delivery company, to release the Omaha Steaks 1917 Wine Collection, which has been designed to pair well with a variety of steaks, seafood, and poultry.
The significance of the 1917 label has nothing to do with how long the wine has been aged. Instead, it refers to the year that Omaha Steaks first opened the Table Supply Meat Company in Omaha. The company then began delivering mail-order steaks in 1953, and the name of the company was formally changed to Omaha Steaks in 1966.
Three different wines will be part of the debut: two reds, and one white. Although they all feature different flavor notes, each was created to pair well with meats — particularly steak — and a variety of other foods.
Three debut wines offer different flavor profiles
The Omaha Steaks 1917 Red Blend is a dry, medium to full-bodied wine from Portugal. Its flavor notes combine blackberries, plums, and black cherries. Though it may be fruity, that doesn't mean it's sweet; it's aged with oak to add a hint of smokiness, making it a nice pairing to steaks, rich burgers, and barbecued meats.
The collection includes another red wine: the Omaha Steaks 1917 Dry Creek Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine sources grapes from two California vineyards to create a full-bodied, rich wine with flavor notes of dark chocolate, strawberry, black cherry, and sweet spices. It may be best enjoyed alongside a well-designed charcuterie board of cheeses and roasted meats.
If you prefer a white wine, the Omaha Steaks 1917 Chardonnay is designed to pair well with a variety of foods. The dry white wine, made from grapes from the south of France, features creamy and fruity flavors, with notes of lemons, apples, and peaches. While it can pair well with chicken, pork, and seafood, Omaha Steaks also suggests enjoying a glass alongside some buttery pasta or cheeses.
The three wines can be purchased for $79.99 as a trio on the Omaha Steaks website. Individually, the Chardonnay and Red Blend retail for $24.99, while the Dry Creek Cabernet costs $49.99.