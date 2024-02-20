Omaha Steaks Is Debuting Its Own Exclusive Collection Of Wine

Omaha Steaks, a company known primarily for its meat delivery services, will soon include wines in its product lineup, as announced in a press release. The food retailer is partnering with Laithwaites, a wine delivery company, to release the Omaha Steaks 1917 Wine Collection, which has been designed to pair well with a variety of steaks, seafood, and poultry.

The significance of the 1917 label has nothing to do with how long the wine has been aged. Instead, it refers to the year that Omaha Steaks first opened the Table Supply Meat Company in Omaha. The company then began delivering mail-order steaks in 1953, and the name of the company was formally changed to Omaha Steaks in 1966.

Three different wines will be part of the debut: two reds, and one white. Although they all feature different flavor notes, each was created to pair well with meats — particularly steak — and a variety of other foods.