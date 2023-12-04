Ranking 13 Mail-Order Steaks From Worst To Best According To Customer Reviews

With the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic and its associated stay-at-home orders now a few years in the past, several popular pandemic-era culinary practices have begun to fade. Few Americans are cooking meals at home, for example, and baking sourdough is not the widespread hobby it briefly was.

However, there are some pandemic-era practices which have remained popular. Mail-order meat services are one of these; a survey by Ziffity reported that 30% of all meat eaters purchased most of their meat online during 2023. What was rare in pre-pandemic times is now commonplace.

Steak is one of America's favorite dishes, and many individuals love the opportunity to have brilliant cuts of meat delivered right to their door. But, as with any form of shopping, the quality of mail-order steaks varies from supplier to supplier.

'The customer knows best' is how the old adage goes, and we have taken this to heart. We've ranked 13 different mail-order steaks based on customer reviews and feedback to find the best of the best. After all, if a company's steak has impressed or disappointed hundreds of other Americans, chances are it'll do the same for you.