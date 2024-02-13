The Timing Rule To Follow If You're Putting Paper Towels In The Microwave

Sometimes to avoid having to clean a dish, you'll opt to warm or reheat food in the microwave on top of paper towels. If you don't own a microwave food cover, you may also cover your food with paper towels as an alternative when heating your food in the microwave. You can also use paper towels for useful microwave cooking hacks, such as the paper towel trick you need when microwaving hot dogs. While using paper towels in the microwave offers all kinds of conveniences, heating paper towels in a microwave actually comes with the risk of the paper towel catching on fire if it's left heating for too long. To avoid this dangerous possibility, you should only leave paper towels heating in the microwave for two minutes at a time.

Per Whirlpool, one of the most prominent manufacturers of microwaves, most paper towels are safe to use in the microwave, but short heating times will allow you to check your food and paper towels more regularly to make sure that they aren't overheating. And there are certain scientific reasons why you'll lessen the chances of a fire breaking out in your microwave by only leaving paper towels in the microwave for two minutes.